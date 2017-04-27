Kansas City Life Insurance Co (NASDAQ:KCLI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (NASDAQ:KCLI) remained flat at $45.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.77 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Kansas City Life Insurance (NASDAQ:KCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Life Insurance will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/kansas-city-life-insurance-co-kcli-to-go-ex-dividend-on-may-2nd.html.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (Kansas City Life) is a stock life insurance company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is licensed to sell insurance products in approximately 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity and group products through three life insurance companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.