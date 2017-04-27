K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) Earns Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KTWO. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K2M Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.
Shares of K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) opened at 22.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $931.72 million. K2M Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.
K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.47 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that K2M Group Holdings will post ($0.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 175,057 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 3.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 764,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 725,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in K2M Group Holdings by 37.2% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 754,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 204,311 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
About K2M Group Holdings
K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor.
