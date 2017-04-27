K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) Earns Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KTWO. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K2M Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) opened at 22.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $931.72 million. K2M Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.47 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that K2M Group Holdings will post ($0.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) Earns Outperform Rating from JMP Securities” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/k2m-group-holdings-ktwo-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-jmp-securities-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 175,057 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 3.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 764,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 725,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in K2M Group Holdings by 37.2% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 754,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 204,311 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About K2M Group Holdings

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor.

Receive News & Ratings for K2M Group Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2M Group Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.