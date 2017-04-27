Just Energy Group (JE) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has trended positive on Thursday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Just Energy Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) opened at 6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.64. The business earned $688.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.12 million. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This is a boost from Just Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Just Energy Group (JE) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/just-energy-group-je-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-27-updated.html.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.