Juno Therapeutics Inc (JUNO) Rating Reiterated by Cowen and Company

Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00. Cowen and Company’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Vetr lowered shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.42 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. FBR & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Juno Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) opened at 25.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The firm’s market cap is $2.60 billion. Juno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Juno Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 445.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 409.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juno Therapeutics will post ($2.88) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juno Therapeutics news, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,048.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 84.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 1,433.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Juno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Juno Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

