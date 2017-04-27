JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) Major Shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares

JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (NYSE:JFC) major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bulldog Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $186,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 29,880 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $547,102.80.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 11,361 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $209,042.40.

On Monday, April 3rd, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 83,599 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,538,221.60.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 15,000 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $276,450.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 12,000 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 10,000 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00.

Shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (NYSE:JFC) opened at 19.00 on Thursday. JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

JPMorgan China Region Fund Company Profile

JPMorgan China Region Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in equity securities of companies with substantial assets in, or revenues derived from, the People’s Republic of China (China), Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau, collectively, the China Region.

