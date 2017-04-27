JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $25.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 88.43 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.23. The company has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,269 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 136% compared to the typical volume of 4,769 call options.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc set a $85.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In related news, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $289,629.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,986,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 11,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $983,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 299,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,632,203.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

