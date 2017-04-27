Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $37.605 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshwinds Advisory Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 88.43 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. also saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 11,269 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 136% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,769 call options.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $25.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc set a $85.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 10,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $918,075.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $289,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,986,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

