JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company earned $25.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.57. 14,533,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $304.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 13,072 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $1,093,864.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,416.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 21,532 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,801,582.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,900.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,699 shares of company stock worth $17,009,515. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 249,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 53,940 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 137,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,232,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after buying an additional 178,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

