Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) SVP John W. Kuo Sells 864 Shares

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP John W. Kuo sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $77,535.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) traded down 0.14% on Thursday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,333 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.69. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $93.56.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.26 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Off Wall Street started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

