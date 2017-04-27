Gear Energy Ltd (GXE) Director John O’connell Purchases 12,107 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) Director John O’connell purchased 12,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$10,654.16.

John O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, John O’connell sold 12,083 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$11,116.36.

On Friday, April 7th, John O’connell sold 11,905 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$10,357.35.

On Wednesday, April 5th, John O’connell sold 4,447 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$3,913.36.

On Thursday, March 30th, John O’connell acquired 600 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$528.00.

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) remained flat at $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. 116,487 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $165.89 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Gear Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.10 price objective on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.05.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company with heavy and light oil production in Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The Company’s properties include Paradise Hill, Wildmere Cummings, Wilson Creek and Hoosier.

