John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (LON:JLIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 305.67 ($3.91).

JLIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld from GBX 330 ($4.22) to GBX 340 ($4.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld from GBX 344 ($4.40) to GBX 349 ($4.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.41) target price on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (LON:JLIF) traded down 0.07% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 137.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,874 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.18. John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld has a 52 week low of GBX 120.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 137.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld’s previous dividend of $3.41. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (JLIF) Receives GBX 305.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/john-laing-infrastructure-fund-ld-jlif-receives-gbx-305-67-average-pt-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.