Insider Selling: Tesla Inc (TSLA) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) VP John Douglas Field sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $150,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 310.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $50.15 billion. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $314.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.26. Tesla had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post ($1.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,571 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 156.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 92.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.59.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

