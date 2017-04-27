Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (JMT.PT) to Issue Dividend of $0.64 on May 4th

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (NASDAQ:JMT.PT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.643 per share on Thursday, May 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

