Jefferies Group Weighs in on Zions Bancorp’s FY2017 Earnings (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2017 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.90 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) traded down 1.87% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. 1,078,657 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. Zions Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Zions Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 414,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zions Bancorp by 2,863.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorp news, Director Shelley Thomas Williams sold 26,127 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,098,640.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,590.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Morris sold 15,429 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $689,830.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

