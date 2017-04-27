Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Bank of New York Mellon Corp Issued By Jefferies Group (BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon Corp in a research note issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,330,096 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Bank of New York Mellon Corp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm earned $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the fourth quarter worth $2,352,702,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,205,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,331,384,000 after buying an additional 3,836,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 2,507.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,686,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,679,000 after buying an additional 3,545,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 63.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,645,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,161,000 after buying an additional 2,191,286 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 102,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $4,874,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,257.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 199,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $8,999,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,264.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,850 shares of company stock worth $14,350,519. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

