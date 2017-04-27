Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) traded up 0.91% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. 462,180 shares of the company traded hands. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/jefferies-group-llc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-supernus-pharmaceuticals-inc-supn-updated.html.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $1,747,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,133.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 11,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $384,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company offers Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) and Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate), its two treatments for patients with epilepsy.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.