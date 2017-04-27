Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates $65.00 Price Target for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) has been given a $65.00 price objective by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Michael Kors Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Michael Kors Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) opened at 38.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. Michael Kors Holdings has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $55.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Michael Kors Holdings had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/jefferies-group-llc-reiterates-65-00-price-target-for-michael-kors-holdings-ltd-kors-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 39.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 2,251.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 783.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 185,271 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 164,303 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 41.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,973 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 20.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,050 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors Holdings

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.