Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.24) price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.26) price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 430 ($5.50) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.63) price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 390 ($4.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.99) price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 443 ($5.66).

Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI) traded up 2.96% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 396.90. 749,472 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 422.48. Pagegroup PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 353.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 564.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Pagegroup PLC (MPI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-pagegroup-plc-mpi-updated.html.

About Pagegroup PLC

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.