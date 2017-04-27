CBOE Holdings’ (CBOE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a report issued on Monday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America Corp upgraded CBOE Holdings from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBOE Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on CBOE Holdings from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded CBOE Holdings from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded CBOE Holdings from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CBOE Holdings currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Shares of CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) opened at 83.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. CBOE Holdings has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.66.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.10 million. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that CBOE Holdings will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Mitchell sold 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $36,782,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $393,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,729,880.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 8,656.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,221,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,723,000 after buying an additional 6,150,669 shares during the period. CGOV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CBOE Holdings during the third quarter worth about $87,093,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBOE Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $51,044,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBOE Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $24,935,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 13.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,457,000 after buying an additional 265,501 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBOE Holdings

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

