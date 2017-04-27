Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RWE AG (RWEOY)

RWE AG (OTC:RWEOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2017 EPS estimates for RWE AG in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for RWE AG’s FY2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RWE AG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of RWE AG (OTC:RWEOY) traded up 0.30% on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. 1,203 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. RWE AG has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock’s market cap is $10.27 billion.

About RWE AG

RWE AG (RWE) is a holding company. The Company is a supplier of electricity and natural gas in Europe. The Company is engaged in production of lignite and electricity generation from gas, coal, nuclear and renewables, to energy trading and distribution, and the supply of electricity, gas and other solutions.

