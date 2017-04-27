National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NOV)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/jefferies-group-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov-updated.html.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOV. Vetr cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) opened at 36.15 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $13.69 billion. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.0% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 969,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $195,180.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,685.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $2,066,741.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,823. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.