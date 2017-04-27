JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD) PT Raised to GBX 480

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 480 ($6.14) in a research note issued on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Investec raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC from GBX 365 ($4.67) to GBX 415 ($5.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.50) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 528.75 ($6.76).

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) traded down 0.31% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 443.60. 1,192,289 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 347.56. JD Sports Fashion PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 205.01 and a 52 week high of GBX 462.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.32 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

JD Sports Fashion PLC Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc is a multichannel retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands. The Company’s segments are Sports Fashion and Outdoor. The Company’s sports fashion brands include JD, Size?, Chausport, Sprinter, Getthelabel.com, Kooga, Kukri Sports, Source Lab, Scotts, Tessuti, Cloggs, JD Gyms and Nicholas Deakins.

