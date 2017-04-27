Jacksonville Bancorp Inc (JXSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacksonville Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:JXSB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. Jacksonville Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Jacksonville Bancorp (NASDAQ:JXSB) opened at 30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of -0.05. Jacksonville Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Jacksonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Jacksonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Jacksonville Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is an Illinois-chartered savings bank. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting retail deposits from the general public in its market area and using such funds, together with borrowings and funds from other sources, to originate mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial and agricultural real estate, and home equity loans.

