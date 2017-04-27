Erich Hoch Sells 671 Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Stock

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Erich Hoch sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $19,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) opened at 29.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. Jabil Circuit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Jabil Circuit had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business earned $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Jabil Circuit’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Circuit, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jabil Circuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jabil Circuit by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Jabil Circuit by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jabil Circuit during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Jabil Circuit by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,027,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 111,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jabil Circuit by 36.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Jabil Circuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil Circuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Jabil Circuit Company Profile

Jabil circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

