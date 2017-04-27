J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of j2 Global have outperformed the Zacks classified 'Internet Software' industry over the last six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter has remained static at $1.21 over the last month. Detailed results will be available on May 8. For full-year 2017, the company expects earnings (on an adjusted basis) in the band of $5.60 to $6.00 per share. The top line is projected in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. In a shareholder friendly move, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 2.8% to $0.365 per share. We are however concerned about the company's high exposure to economic downturn as it has a vast majority of credit-sensitive customers. We are also cautious about the company's high debt level. Another risk for the company is its heavy reliance on select telecommunication carriers in each geographical segment.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a positive rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) opened at 87.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.07. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $90.88.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. J2 Global had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $251.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post $5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/j2-global-inc-jcom-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $168,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nehemia Zucker sold 7,476 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $639,347.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,039,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,269,000 after buying an additional 679,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in J2 Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,584,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,176,000 after buying an additional 191,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in J2 Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 998,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,516,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in J2 Global by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after buying an additional 110,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,261,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.