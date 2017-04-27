J M Smucker Co (SJM) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $132.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.91.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.41. The company had a trading volume of 657,184 shares. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $122.05 and a 12 month high of $157.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post $7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “J M Smucker Co (SJM) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/j-m-smucker-co-sjm-cut-to-underweight-at-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.87 per share, for a total transaction of $419,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,330,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,666,000 after buying an additional 53,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,113,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,529,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after buying an additional 54,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,417,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,193,000 after buying an additional 351,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.