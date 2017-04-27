Ironveld PLC (IRON) Earns house stock Rating from Shore Capital

Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON) remained flat at GBX 3.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,753 shares. Ironveld PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3.07 and a 52 week high of GBX 6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.36. The company’s market cap is GBX 12.87 million.

About Ironveld PLC

Ironveld Plc is an exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in prospecting, exploration and mining based in South Africa. The Company focuses on the development of Vanadiferous, Titaniforus Magnetite (VTM) project on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex north of Mokopane in the Limpopo province of South Africa.

