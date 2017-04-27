iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iRobot Co. (IRBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/irobot-co-irbt-receives-59-40-average-price-target-from-brokerages-updated.html.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $625,032.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,601,729.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Dean sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $491,101.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,036,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iRobot by 0.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in iRobot by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association boosted its stake in iRobot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) traded up 1.10% during trading on Monday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,779 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. iRobot has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $82.44.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. iRobot had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.