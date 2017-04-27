IRIDEX (IRIX) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31

Press coverage about IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IRIDEX earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRIX. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) opened at 11.16 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $128.60 million. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

In other IRIDEX news, insider Romeo R. Dizon sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $36,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $227,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation is a provider of therapeutic based laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation used to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The Company operates through ophthalmology segment. Its ophthalmology products consist of laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation, including laser probes, and are used in the treatment of serious eye diseases, including the over three causes of irreversible blindness, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

