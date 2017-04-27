FireEye Inc (FEYE) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FireEye by 37.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,887 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) opened at 12.56 on Thursday. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The stock’s market cap is $2.23 billion.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information security company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.96 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC set a $10.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

In other FireEye news, President Travis M. Reese sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,382.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 544,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,377.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 32,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $370,775.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,377,717.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,837 shares of company stock worth $982,396. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

