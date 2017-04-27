Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $263,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,695,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,152,046,000 after buying an additional 3,316,193 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,912,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $937,012,000 after buying an additional 4,129,099 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,880,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,658,000 after buying an additional 75,360 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. now owns 18,736,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,686,000 after buying an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,791,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) opened at 27.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

In other news, insider Edwin E. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 33,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $945,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

