Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $299,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 77.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,496,000 after buying an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,280,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,892,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) opened at 834.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $766.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $697.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $610.71 and a 12 month high of $835.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $1.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $23.60 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.36.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.38, for a total transaction of $684,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,809,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.33, for a total value of $15,213,945.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,573 shares in the company, valued at $77,445,669.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,769 shares of company stock worth $48,286,221 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

