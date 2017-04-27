Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) opened at 72.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3059 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.94.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

