Hershey Co (HSY) Stake Maintained by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. held its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Hershey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Hershey by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 139,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $641,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 74.2% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $268,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) opened at 107.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 110.82% and a net margin of 9.68%. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post $4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $94.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

In other news, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $494,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michele Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,248,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,296 shares of company stock worth $1,773,252. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

