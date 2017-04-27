Traders Sell Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on strength during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $11.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.19 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, McCormick & Company, had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. McCormick & Company, traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $99.84Specifically, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $475,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 207,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $20,717,819.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,422,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. McCormick & Company, had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post $4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company,’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in McCormick & Company, by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company,

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

