Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) traded down 1.62% during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 248,449 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $738.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.83. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $7.28.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post $0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,095,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 64.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 634,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 249,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 209,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 155,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Investors Real Estate Trust is a self-advised equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning and operating income-producing real estate properties. Its segments include Multifamily, Healthcare and All Other. Its investments consist of multifamily and healthcare properties located primarily in the upper Midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota.

