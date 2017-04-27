Microsoft Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 30,258 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 109% compared to the average volume of 14,488 put options.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $490,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $130,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 4,034 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 5,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Pacific Crest set a $70.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 67.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. Microsoft has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $524.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Microsoft Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MSFT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-microsoft-put-options-msft-updated.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.