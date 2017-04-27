Investors Buy Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $212.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $196.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.91 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alphabet had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($0.76) for the day and closed at $823.56Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $3,236,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.49, for a total transaction of $27,148,580.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,977,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,688 shares of company stock worth $229,255,327. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $902.06 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $602.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.283 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $836.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. The firm earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 118.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,779,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,762.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,468,000 after buying an additional 161,268 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

