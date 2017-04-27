The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (XLI)

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 33,022 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 295% compared to the typical volume of 8,365 put options.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) traded down 0.03% during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,111,444 shares. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94.

About The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

