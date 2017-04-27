Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Put Options (PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 20,628 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 299% compared to the average volume of 5,170 put options.

PBR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $11.00 target price on Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.42 to $10.63 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) opened at 9.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $59.42 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $125,308,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 28.6% in the third quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,775,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after buying an additional 2,175,300 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $14,954,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after buying an additional 741,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $5,598,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Put Options (PBR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/investors-buy-large-volume-of-petroleo-brasileiro-sa-petrobras-put-options-pbr-updated.html.

About Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.