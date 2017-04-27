Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Put Options (PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 20,628 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 299% compared to the average volume of 5,170 put options.
PBR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $11.00 target price on Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.42 to $10.63 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) opened at 9.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $59.42 billion.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $125,308,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 28.6% in the third quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,775,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after buying an additional 2,175,300 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $14,954,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after buying an additional 741,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $5,598,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
