Kate Spade & Co Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (KATE)

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 19,940 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 678% compared to the average daily volume of 2,564 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KATE. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen and Company dropped their price target on shares of Kate Spade & Co from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kate Spade & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) opened at 17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.62. Kate Spade & Co has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Kate Spade & Co had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $271 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kate Spade & Co will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KATE. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,343,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,664,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 7.0% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,628,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,287,000 after buying an additional 304,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,619,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,131,000 after buying an additional 172,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,762,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mik Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kate Spade & Co

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. It operates through three segments. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America. The KATE SPADE International segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in international markets, which operates principally in Japan, Asia (excluding Japan), Europe and Latin America).

