Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,620 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 186% compared to the typical volume of 566 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Deutsche Bank AG by 45.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Lucus Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 40.2% in the third quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 204,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank AG during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Deutsche Bank AG during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a report on Monday, March 6th. Natixis reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Deutsche Bank AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) opened at 18.84 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The company’s market cap is $25.98 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

