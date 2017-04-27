Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Share Price

Media stories about Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Investar Holding Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar Holding Corp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar Holding Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Investar Holding Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 41,606 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. Investar Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. Investar Holding Corp had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Investar Holding Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Investar Holding Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/investar-holding-corp-istr-earning-positive-news-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Investar Holding Corp

Investar Holding Corporation is financial holding company that conducts its operations through, Investar Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.