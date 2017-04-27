Short Interest in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) Grows By 24.8%

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,006 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 623,219 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,287,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) opened at 2.37 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $15.93 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc, formerly PDI, Inc, is focused on developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests principally focused on early detection of high potential progressors to cancer and leveraging the latest technology and personalized medicine for patient diagnosis and management.

