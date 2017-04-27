Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their hold rating on shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $166.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a hold rating on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on International Business Machines Corp. from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines Corp. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.01.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 160.06 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $182.79. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.76.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm earned $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/international-business-machines-corp-ibm-earns-hold-rating-from-cantor-fitzgerald-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In related news, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $99,675.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.4% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.