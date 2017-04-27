InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. InterDigital reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.01. InterDigital had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDCC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 284,436 shares. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In other InterDigital news, EVP Scott A. Mcquilkin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,947.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,430 shares of company stock worth $3,548,226. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,752,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 422,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 752.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after buying an additional 202,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 120.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after buying an additional 193,253 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 261.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 157,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company has designed and developed a range of technologies that are used in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including second generation (2G), third generation (3G), fourth generation (4G) and IEEE 802 related products and networks.

