Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreased by Analyst (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.64). Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($13.35) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($7.75) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,287.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.97%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2966.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICPT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Vetr raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.65.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.45. 293,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $2.82 billion. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $96.63 and a one year high of $177.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CMO David Shapiro sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $39,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.48, for a total value of $30,347.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $190,137. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

