Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) opened at 35.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The firm earned $374 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

