Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Inter Parfums (IPAR) Share Price

Media stories about Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inter Parfums earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 36 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) traded up 0.95% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 13,191 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.59. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm earned $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.17 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $302,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

