Bruce Campbell Smith Sells 2,400 Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Stock

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 2,400 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Campbell Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Bruce Campbell Smith sold 35,522 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $293,056.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Bruce Campbell Smith sold 20,282 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $164,081.38.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Bruce Campbell Smith sold 33,630 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $270,048.90.

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) traded down 2.812% during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.775. 742,320 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The stock’s market cap is $658.90 million. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.77 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at $151,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc is a supplier providing products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The Company’s segments include Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions.

